Find Out Who Is Performing LIVE At The 2019 ACM Awards!

The 2019 ACM Awards are coming up soon! April 7th in Vegas, who will be performing??

Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, the Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, Chirs Stapleton, and George Strait will all be performing next month, live during the sward show.

But, thats not it! They will be announcing more artists that will perform, in the coming weeks.

Last year, we saw some GREAT performances! Like this one, from Carrie Underwood!

Video of Carrie Underwood - Cry Pretty (Live at the 53rd ACM Awards)

Blake Shelton also gave a GREAT performance last year!

Video of Blake Shelton: &quot;I Lived It&quot; [Live at the 53rd ACM Awards 2018>

Reba will be hosting this years show again, and we can't wait! She always does such an amazing job!