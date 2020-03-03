100% Of The Profits From Shirt Sales Go To Nashville Tornado Victims

ALL the profits from the sales of this shirt today, will go to benefit families affected by the Nashville Tornado!

March 3, 2020
Alek
Alek
Tornado
Wolf

After last nights horrible Tornado that swept through Nashville neighborhoods, efforts are being made to help the families that have been affected by this horrible tragedy. 

100% of the profits from this shirt, TODAY ONLY, will go to families who need help. 

WE BELIEVE IN NASHVILLE. 100% of all profits from shirts sold today will be donated to non profits working to provide assistance to Tornado victims including The Community Foundation of Middle TN for Disaster Relief. Store link in bio. www.Nashvilletnstore.com Check out @honashville if you are interested in volunteering your time for clean up efforts. ***All merch in store qualifies***

So, get on it, Wolfpack! Lets help! 

Nashville
tornado

