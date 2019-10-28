100.7 The Wolf, Is Now 100.7 THE LUKE!

We've given Luke Combs the keys to the station! Listen EVERY HOUR to win Luke Combs Tickets!

October 28, 2019
Alek
Alek
Categories: 
Wolf

100.7 THE LUKE HAS THE MOST LUKE COMBS TICKETS TO GIVEAWAY! Luke Combs is SO Excited about coming to Tacoma, he wanted to take over the BIGGEST and BADDEST Country Station in the PNW! 

Listen EVERY HOUR, :20 after, to win tickets to see Luke on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome! Thanks to our friends at Columbia Nashville and Luke Combs for giving us ALLLLL the tickets to give to the Wolfpack! 

We even have a chance for you to MEET Luke Combs! Saturday, at Steel Creek in Tacoma, it's the Luke A Like Contest! Do you look like Luke Combs? Can you dress up EXACTLY like Luke? Come to Steel Creek at 4pm for your chance to meet Luke and compete in the Luke A Like Contest! 

Tags: 
Luke Combs

