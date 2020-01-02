Hellloooo Long Weekends! 2020 Holidays Fall On The PERFECT Days!

Thanks to a Leap Year, all the major Holidays in 2020 fall on Friday or Saturday!

January 2, 2020
Alek
Alek
2020
Categories: 
Wolf

Lets be honest, Holidays did NOT fall on ideal days in 2019...Christmas, ON A WEDNESDAY??? 

But, thankfully a Leap Year came to save the day for 2020. 

4th of July? SATURDAY 

Christmas? FRIDAY

New Years? THREE DAY WEEKEND!!!

Tags: 
Holidays
2020

