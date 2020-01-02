Hellloooo Long Weekends! 2020 Holidays Fall On The PERFECT Days!
Thanks to a Leap Year, all the major Holidays in 2020 fall on Friday or Saturday!
January 2, 2020
Lets be honest, Holidays did NOT fall on ideal days in 2019...Christmas, ON A WEDNESDAY???
But, thankfully a Leap Year came to save the day for 2020.
4th of July? SATURDAY
Christmas? FRIDAY
New Years? THREE DAY WEEKEND!!!
Looking forward to the holidays in 2020 pic.twitter.com/fkH0YBhjNl— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 1, 2020