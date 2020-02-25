2020 Summer Olympics Could Be Canceled

Olympic Officials say 'Moving or Postponing" the games is out of the question.

February 25, 2020
2020 Summer Olympics are set to be held in Tokyo, and the recent outbreak of the Corona Virus, has made its way to Olympic Officials. 

Senior IOC Member Dick Pound, told press members that a total cancelation "Is on the table". However, moving or postpoing the 2020 Summer Olympics is off the table. 
 

 

2020 Summer Games are set to kickoff in late July, and even with the thoughts of canceling the games, Olympic Officials are suggesting athletes and fans still plan o n attending the games as scheduled. 

