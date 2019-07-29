AJ McLean From The Backstreet Boys Stops By To Talk About His New Country Music!

AJ from the Backstreety Boys has gone COUNTRY! He stops by the Coors Light Studio to talk his new music with Alek.

You may know AJ from his YEARS of fame, from being in one of the most successful and popular boy bands of ALL time, The Backstreet Boys. But AJ has always had roots, and ties to Country Music.

And after almost 30 years in the music business, he is finally making the crossover to Country. With a new album coming out soon, and a single called "Boy and a Man" AJ is already making a splash in the Country Music World.

Listen to his new single, 'Boy and a Man' HERE!