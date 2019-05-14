Is 'American Idol' Returning For Another Season?

The decision has been made on the fate of American Idol! Will it return for a 3rd season?

Country music fans seem to have a big interest in the reboot of American Idol! Probably because one of country music's biggest stars, Luke Bryan, is one of the three judges! 

The show drew 7.11 Million Viewers this last weekend, and has stayed the most watched reality show. But, many still wondered if American Idol would return for another season. 

 

But the show announced today, that they are IN FACT coming back for a 3rd season! 

  

 

The show is coming back, however none of the judges have signed on for the 3rd season yet. 

This years finale will air this coming Sunday (May 19) at 5pm! 

 

What do you think Wolfpack, are you excited for another season of American idol? 

 

