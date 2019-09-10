Apple Announces New iPhone 11 Pro, WITH THREE CAMERAS!

Apple announced the release of the new iPhone 11 with new colors and camera!

September 10, 2019
Alek
Categories: 
New Releases

Apple announced the new iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch today! The new iPhone comes in 6 colors and has a new camera WITH THREE LENSES! 

At today's keynote address, Apple announced A TON of new products. 3 new iPhones, a new iPad, and a new Apple Watch. 

The new iPhone 11 Pro comes in 4 colors and has a new AMAZING camera! 

 

Apple also announced a cheaper version of the iPhone 11, that comes in 6 different colors! 

 

Get a full list of the newly announced Apple products below! 

Tags: 
Apple
iphone

