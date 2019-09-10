Apple Announces New iPhone 11 Pro, WITH THREE CAMERAS!

Apple announced the new iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch today! The new iPhone comes in 6 colors and has a new camera WITH THREE LENSES!

At today's keynote address, Apple announced A TON of new products. 3 new iPhones, a new iPad, and a new Apple Watch.

The new iPhone 11 Pro comes in 4 colors and has a new AMAZING camera!

Take a look at the iPhone 11 Pro's 4 color options -- pic.twitter.com/znvVNECfV9 — CNET (@CNET) September 10, 2019

Apple also announced a cheaper version of the iPhone 11, that comes in 6 different colors!

Get a full list of the newly announced Apple products below!