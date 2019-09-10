Apple Announces New iPhone 11 Pro, WITH THREE CAMERAS!
Apple announced the release of the new iPhone 11 with new colors and camera!
September 10, 2019
Apple announced the new iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch today! The new iPhone comes in 6 colors and has a new camera WITH THREE LENSES!
At today's keynote address, Apple announced A TON of new products. 3 new iPhones, a new iPad, and a new Apple Watch.
The new iPhone 11 Pro comes in 4 colors and has a new AMAZING camera!
Take a look at the iPhone 11 Pro's 4 color options -- pic.twitter.com/znvVNECfV9— CNET (@CNET) September 10, 2019
Apple also announced a cheaper version of the iPhone 11, that comes in 6 different colors!
Surprise: The iPhone 11 will be $699. https://t.co/k6Umzhr3kx pic.twitter.com/QFa5HJqeia— CNET (@CNET) September 10, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro: $999— CNET (@CNET) September 10, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1099
Preorders start this Friday. https://t.co/w1DdIdehXO