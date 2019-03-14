Could We Hear A Darius Rucker and Ed Sheeran Collaboration??

After seeing this, do you think we could have a song with Darius and Ed?

Darius Rucker told us he has been writing songs with Ed Sheeran, in England! Darius posted a picture of the two on his Instagram, and it has fans of both guys getting very excited!

We're not sure whose project they are working on, but if Darius is working on another album, it would be his sixth country album! However, this summer he is touring with his band Hootie & the Blowfish. Maybe they are releasing new music?!?

This isn't the first time Ed Sheeran has worked with Country Music Stars! Ed wrote a song with country superstar, Keith Urban!