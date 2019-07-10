Are You Kidding Me Stories Of The Day! Stores Are Having To Lock This Item Up!

Next time you're at the grocery store, you may have to ask an employee to unlock this item for you!

July 10, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

How RIDICULOUS! Next time you're at the grocery store, you may have to ask an employee to unlock this item for you! Check out todays What Are You Kidding Me Stories of The Day! 

After the worst viral trend of all time, licking ice cream in stores and then putting it back in the freezer...

 

Grocery stores have gone to some pretty extreme measures to keep their ice cream safe!

 

 

 

Some stores have even LOCKED the doors to their ice cream! 

 

 

I miss the days where viral trends couldn't get you extremely sick. BRING BACK PLANKING! 

Tags: 
viral
Ice Cream
Grocery Stores
What Are You Kidding Me Stories Of The Day

