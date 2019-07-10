Are You Kidding Me Stories Of The Day! Stores Are Having To Lock This Item Up!

How RIDICULOUS! Next time you're at the grocery store, you may have to ask an employee to unlock this item for you! Check out todays What Are You Kidding Me Stories of The Day!

After the worst viral trend of all time, licking ice cream in stores and then putting it back in the freezer...

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Grocery stores have gone to some pretty extreme measures to keep their ice cream safe!

Texas Walmart has 'armed' employee guarding Blue Bell ice cream from lickers: https://t.co/kSJNYy3g0R pic.twitter.com/QNyD4oZQb7 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 4, 2019

Some stores have even LOCKED the doors to their ice cream!

Fuck your ice cream challenge u nasty idiots ------ pic.twitter.com/QbCShMrgSJ — Ali (@AliYsw) July 7, 2019

I can’t believe I live in a world where my ice cream is locked up?? pic.twitter.com/TfTusAxKBF — s (@s0ntra) July 9, 2019

I miss the days where viral trends couldn't get you extremely sick. BRING BACK PLANKING!