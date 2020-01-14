Baby Yoda Is Coming To Build-A-Bear Workshops!

HOW CUTE?!?

January 14, 2020
Alek
Alek
Getty Images / Adam Bettcher / Stringer

Stuffed Baby Yoda?? HOW CUTE!! I already want to hug one!  

Coming in just a few short months, you will be able to build your own Baby Yoda!!

How cute is that little guy??

Baby Yoda doesn't have a concrete ship date yet, but will be available within a few months at your local Build-A-Bear!

Baby Yoda
Mandalorian
Bulid-A-Bear

