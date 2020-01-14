Baby Yoda Is Coming To Build-A-Bear Workshops!
HOW CUTE?!?
January 14, 2020
Stuffed Baby Yoda?? HOW CUTE!! I already want to hug one!
Coming in just a few short months, you will be able to build your own Baby Yoda!!
Build a Bear Baby Yoda will be coming in the next few months— Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) January 14, 2020
Via business insider #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gJHnVmOCR7
How cute is that little guy??
Baby Yoda doesn't have a concrete ship date yet, but will be available within a few months at your local Build-A-Bear!
Build-A-Bear will debut a Baby Yoda stuffed animal as customers scramble to get their hands on toys based on the adorable character from 'The Mandalorian' https://t.co/vIdzcu4dse— Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 14, 2020