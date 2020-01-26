Basketball Legend, Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Kobe and 4 others on board passed away this morning outside of LA

January 26, 2020
Kobe

Wolf

Kobe and 4 others on board passed away this morning outside of LA. 

 

Basketball Legend, Kobe Bryant passed away this morning after his personal helicopter crashed. The helicopter went down in Calabasas, which is a suburb of Los Angeles. 

Kobe was 41 years old, and leaves behind a wife, Vanessa, and four daughters. 

 

