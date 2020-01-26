Basketball Legend, Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
Kobe and 4 others on board passed away this morning outside of LA
January 26, 2020
Kobe and 4 others on board passed away this morning outside of LA.
Basketball Legend, Kobe Bryant passed away this morning after his personal helicopter crashed. The helicopter went down in Calabasas, which is a suburb of Los Angeles.
Kobe was 41 years old, and leaves behind a wife, Vanessa, and four daughters.
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4