'Old Town Road' with Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Is #1 On The Charts. Is This A Country Song?? (LISTEN)

'Old Town Road' at one point, was not country enough. Enter Billy Ray, now...it's being called a country song. What do you think??

A song that was kicked off the Billboard Country Charts a few weeks ago, for not being "Country" enough, is now the #1 song in the country.

Video of Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix]

What do you think, Wolfpack?? Is this a Country song??