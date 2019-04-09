'Old Town Road' with Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Is #1 On The Charts. Is This A Country Song?? (LISTEN)
What do you think, is this a country song?
April 9, 2019
'Old Town Road' at one point, was not country enough. Enter Billy Ray, now...it's being called a country song. What do you think??
- Related: Billy Ray Cyrus Announces New Album
A song that was kicked off the Billboard Country Charts a few weeks ago, for not being "Country" enough, is now the #1 song in the country.
What do you think, Wolfpack?? Is this a Country song??