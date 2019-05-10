Is Blake Shelton Coming Back To 'The Voice'??
It's been up in the air if Blake is coming back for another season, but now we know for sure!
Will Blake Shelton be back for another season as a judge on 'The Voice'??
YES!!! Billboard tweeted out the confirmation that all of the current judges will be back for another season that kicks off later this year.
Coaches @kelly_clarkson, @johnlegend, @adamlevine and @blakeshelton will be returning to @NBCTheVoice for 17th season https://t.co/6Ehfu6PctV pic.twitter.com/zCxIoQIqCF— billboard (@billboard) May 10, 2019
Blake and Adam Levine are the only judges to have been with the show since it first aired in 2011. Those two have had PLENTY of funny moments together, like these!
We can't wait for another season of Blake and Adam bickering!