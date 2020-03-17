Blake Shelton Makes IMPORTANT Announcement Amidst Coronavirus

Blake made this announcement on his Twitter, and we didn't expect it!

Amidst all the news of Coronavirus, Blake Shelton made a pretty important announcement.

I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 17, 2020

Wouldn't that be something?? I for one would LOVE to see a comeback! What do you think?