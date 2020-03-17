Blake Shelton Makes IMPORTANT Announcement Amidst Coronavirus
This would be...something!
March 17, 2020
Blake made this announcement on his Twitter, and we didn't expect it!
Amidst all the news of Coronavirus, Blake Shelton made a pretty important announcement.
I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned...— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 17, 2020
Wouldn't that be something?? I for one would LOVE to see a comeback! What do you think?