Blake Shelton Is Releasing A New Song In Two Weeks With THIS COUNTRY SUPERSTAR!

This could be one of the BIGGEST songs of all time...

On June 18th....Blake Shelton is releasing a new song......WITH GARTH BROOKS!!!

#DiveBar will be the first music video in ten years... and there is no one else I’d rather do it with than Blake @blakeshelton!! Can’t wait to perform it live with you Friday night in Boise! love, ghttps://t.co/ktKDz5DEaM — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 5, 2019

The song is called 'Dive Bar' and will be Garth's first music video released in TEN YEARS!

Be on the lookout for 'Dive Bar' on June 18th!