Blake Shelton Is Releasing A New Song In Two Weeks With THIS COUNTRY SUPERSTAR!
You wont believe who Blake is teaming up with!
June 6, 2019
This could be one of the BIGGEST songs of all time...
On June 18th....Blake Shelton is releasing a new song......WITH GARTH BROOKS!!!
#DiveBar will be the first music video in ten years... and there is no one else I’d rather do it with than Blake @blakeshelton!! Can’t wait to perform it live with you Friday night in Boise! love, ghttps://t.co/ktKDz5DEaM— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 5, 2019
The song is called 'Dive Bar' and will be Garth's first music video released in TEN YEARS!
Be on the lookout for 'Dive Bar' on June 18th!