Blake Shelton Is Releasing A New Song In Two Weeks With THIS COUNTRY SUPERSTAR!

You wont believe who Blake is teaming up with!

June 6, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Terry Wyatt / Stringer

This could be one of the BIGGEST songs of all time...

On June 18th....Blake Shelton is releasing a new song......WITH GARTH BROOKS!!!

The song is called 'Dive Bar' and will be Garth's first music video released in TEN YEARS! 

Be on the lookout for 'Dive Bar' on June 18th! 

Tags: 
Blake Shelton

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday June 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday June 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday June 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday June 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 31st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes