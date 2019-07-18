Blanco Grown Give Step By Step Instructions On How To Do The #GitUpChallenge! [WATCH]

Blanco Brown's song, 'The Git Up' is the #1 song in the Country! It's about time we learn the viral dance that goes with the song!

July 18, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Terry Wyatt / Stringer

 Blanco Brown's new song, 'The Git Up' is the #1 song in the Country! It's about time we learn the viral dance that goes with the song! 

Blanco Brown is a viral SUPERSTAR! His song 'The Git Up' is not only the #1 Song in the Country, but also has a viral dance that goes with it!
 

You've probably seen the #GitUpChallenge on social media, but it's time you learn how to do the dance yourself! Striaght from Blanco! 

 

Got it down?? GOOD! Now you won't feel left out the next time you hear it on The Wolf! Now...go show off to your friends! 

Tags: 
Blanco Brown
The Git Up

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday July 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday July 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday July 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday July 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes