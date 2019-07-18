Blanco Grown Give Step By Step Instructions On How To Do The #GitUpChallenge! [WATCH]

Blanco Brown's new song, 'The Git Up' is the #1 song in the Country! It's about time we learn the viral dance that goes with the song!

You've probably seen the #GitUpChallenge on social media, but it's time you learn how to do the dance yourself! Striaght from Blanco!

Video of Blanco Brown - The Git Up (Step By Step Tutorial)

Got it down?? GOOD! Now you won't feel left out the next time you hear it on The Wolf! Now...go show off to your friends!