Blanco Grown Give Step By Step Instructions On How To Do The #GitUpChallenge! [WATCH]
Blanco Brown's song, 'The Git Up' is the #1 song in the Country! It's about time we learn the viral dance that goes with the song!
July 18, 2019
Blanco Brown's new song, 'The Git Up' is the #1 song in the Country! It's about time we learn the viral dance that goes with the song!
Blanco Brown is a viral SUPERSTAR! His song 'The Git Up' is not only the #1 Song in the Country, but also has a viral dance that goes with it!
You've probably seen the #GitUpChallenge on social media, but it's time you learn how to do the dance yourself! Striaght from Blanco!
Got it down?? GOOD! Now you won't feel left out the next time you hear it on The Wolf! Now...go show off to your friends!
Wolfpack! @blancobrown is in the Wolf Coors Light Studio! #gitupchallenge pic.twitter.com/ZIYIfLTASN— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) July 15, 2019