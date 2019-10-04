Brantley Gilbert Has A New Album! [LISTEN]

Brantley's new album is called 'Fire & Brimstone"

October 4, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Terry Wyatt / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Brantley just released a new album called 'Fire & Brimstone", and you will LOVE IT! 

Not only is Brantley coming to see us next year at the Tacoma Dome, he will be bringing a new album with him! 

You can stream the WHOLE THING, HERE 

Y’all #fireandbrimstone is out TOMORROW.... Comment below if you’re ready to fire’t up loud.... Pre-order it now if you haven’t yet.... Link in bio #firetup #notlikeus #welcometohazeville #whathappensinasmalltown

A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on

 

 

 

Tags: 
Brantley Gilbert

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday October 7th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Welcomes Boot Chick Susie Wright Live. Love. Dance!
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday October 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday October 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday October 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday October 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes