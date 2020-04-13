Brett Eldredge Breaks Music Silence With New Song!

His first piece of new music since 2018 is about a love story that could've been.

"Gabrielle" is the new song from Brett Eldredge, that tells the story of a relationship that "didn't quite work out and you always wonder what it could have been"

 

April 17th is when we will hear the finished product, and the first song from Eldredge since his #1 song 'Love Someone' that came out in 2018. 

 

