Boy or Girl?? Brett Young Shares A Gender Reveal!
Brett and his wife, Taylor are expecting! Is it a boy or girl? Watch Their Gender Reveal!
April 16, 2019
Brett Young and his Wife, Taylor, are expecting a baby!! We now know the gender! Check out this video to see!
What do you think, Wolfpack? Is it a Boy or a Girl?
It’s.......a.........-------- pic.twitter.com/Rjp8fAukNd— Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) April 16, 2019
Congratulations to Brett and Taylor, a little girl! So exciting!