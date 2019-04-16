Boy or Girl?? Brett Young Shares A Gender Reveal!

Brett and his wife, Taylor are expecting! Is it a boy or girl? Watch Their Gender Reveal!

April 16, 2019
Brett Young and his Wife, Taylor, are expecting a baby!! We now know the gender! Check out this video to see! 

What do you think, Wolfpack? Is it a Boy or a Girl? 

 

 

Congratulations to Brett and Taylor, a little girl! So exciting! 

Brett Young
gender reveal

