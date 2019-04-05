The New Brooks & Dunn Album 'Reboot' Is Here!! B&D Joined Kacey Musgraves For 'Neon Moon'

'Reboot' is HERE! Listen to the 'Neon Moon' with Kacey Musgraves!

The new Brooks & Dunn album is here! Featuring artists like Brother Osborne, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and MANY More!

Kacey teamed up with B&D for 'Neon Moon', and we CANNOT stop listening to it! What do you think??

Video of Brooks &amp; Dunn - Neon Moon (with Kacey Musgraves [Audio])

Here is the entire track list for the album, which one is your favorite??

Reboot Track List

1. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs)

2. Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You (with Brett Young)

3. My Next Broken Heart (with Jon Pardi)

4. Neon Moon (with Kacey Musgraves)

5. Lost and Found (with Tyler Booth)

6. Hard Workin’ Man (with Brothers Osborne)

7. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone (with Ashley McBryde)

8. My Maria (with Thomas Rhett)

9. Red Dirt Road (with Cody Johnson)

10. Boot Scootin’ Boogie (with Midland)

11. Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up For Nothing (with LANCO)

12. Believe (with Kane Brown)