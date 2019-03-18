Brooks & Dunn Are 2019 Inductees Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame!

Country Music's most successful duo is headed to the HOF!

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, the two that make up Brooks & Dunn are the best selling duo in Country Music History. Because of that, they are the 2019 inductees to for the Modern Era into the HOF!

Their first album came in 1991, and that album had 4 #1 singles! Kix and Ronnie have also won over 80 industry awards, making them one of the most successful country music duo ever.

Some of the #1 songs you'll remember, 'Red Dirt Road'

Video of Brooks &amp; Dunn - Red Dirt Road

One of my favorites, 'Boot Scootin' Boogie'

Video of Brooks &amp; Dunn - Boot Scootin&#039; Boogie

And, 'Only In America'

Video of Brooks &amp; Dunn - Only In America

Also being inducted in the 2019 class in the Veterans Era, Ray Stevens and the Non-Performer Category inductee is Jerry Bradley. Congratulations to all of this years inductees!

The inductees will be honored at The Medallion Ceremony in October.