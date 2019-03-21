Can You Believe These 10 Country Artists Have NEVER Won An ACM Award??
One Duo has been nominated 17 times, but has NEVER won!
The ACM Awards are just a few weeks out, and these Artists have NEVER won!
Winning an ACM Award is an amazing accomplishment, but just because and Artist hasn't won, doesn't meant they aren't extremely talented!
We have a list of 10 country singers who have been nominated, but never won. One duo, has been nominated 17 different times without a single award won.
Kip Moore
-Kip was nominated in 2014 but, did not win.
Randy Houser
-Randy has been nominated in 2010, and 2011. However, has yet to win!
Chris Young
-Chris has been nominated 11 times between 2007 and 2018. No wins yet, but
Hunter Hayes
-Hunter has been nominated 7 times, with 6 of those coming in 2013.
Danielle Bradbery
-Danielle is coming off big success on The Voice, and got her first nomination just last year.
Big & Rich
-Big Kenny and John Rich have been nominated 17 times over a span of 12 years, but have yet to win!
LOCASH
-Preston and Chris have been nominated 3 times, with another nom coming up this year!
Cassadee Pope
-Casssadee is another voice alumni, with one nomination, but no trophies...yet!
Dan + Shay
-Dan and Shay have received 12 nominations, and are nominated for 6 awards at this years ACM Awards. If they win all 6, they will set a record for most Awards won in a single night.
Maddie and Tae
-Maddie and Taylor have been nominated 6 times, with a nomination coming up in 2019.
We can't wait to see all of these country music superstars bring home their first ACM Awards!