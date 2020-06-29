Can You Shoot Fireworks Where You Live? Check This List!

Some Puget Sound Cites Have A Firework Ban! Check The List Before You Shoot Them Off!

June 29, 2020
Alek
Alek
Fireworks
Categories: 
Wolf

Some Puget Sound Cites Have A Firework Ban! Check The List Before You Shoot Them Off! 

 

 

Before you spend all that money on Fireworks this year, check the list below from King County to see if Fireworks are legal in your city! And remember to always BE SAFE! 

 

 

Tags: 
4th of july
Fireworks
King County

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Garbage Truck Diesel Mechanic Dean - 6-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Elevator Mechanic Chris - 6-26-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Car Salesman Forrest - 6-25-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Steel Fabrication Yard Goat Seth - 6-23-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Bio-Hazard Cleanup Crew Sabrina - 6-22-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Hazardous Waste Specialist Matt - 6-19-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes