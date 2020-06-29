Can You Shoot Fireworks Where You Live? Check This List!
June 29, 2020
Before you spend all that money on Fireworks this year, check the list below from King County to see if Fireworks are legal in your city! And remember to always BE SAFE!
On #July4th, stay safe and know the rules for fireworks in your community.— King County, WA (@KingCountyWA) June 29, 2020
Some cities ban fireworks. In unincorporated King County, fireworks may be discharged only on July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Learn when and where you can safely use fireworks. -- https://t.co/pvMVWC3875