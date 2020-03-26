Can You Solve The Riddle That Is Confusing The Internet??

This viral riddle is confusing people EVERYWHERE. Can you solve it?

With the majority of people working from home, lots of people have more time to use the internet!

So, this riddle has been making the rounds. It took me three times to get the right answer.

CAN YOU SOLVE THIS RIDDLE??



Someone’s mother has four sons. North, South and East. What is the name of the fourth son. Private message me the name of the fourth son. — Alek (@AlekOnTheRadio) March 26, 2020

What is your guess?

Someone?

West?

Something else?

