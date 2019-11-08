Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Perform 'I Hope You're Happy Now' For The FIRST Time!

The two took the Grand Ole Opry Stage to perform their duet together for the first time!

November 8, 2019
Hometown 19 Artist Carly Pearce and Lee Brice took the Grand Ole Opry Stage to perform their duet together for the first time! 

We LOVE this new song from Carly and Lee, and the two performing the song together live for the first time could not have gone better. 

 

 

OH MY GOSH. How awesome was that?? 

Fingers crossed Carly sings this one at Hometown Holiday this year! 

 

We can’t wait to see this gal at #Hometown19! @carlypearce

A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on

