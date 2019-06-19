Carrie Underwood is being sued over THIS song! Listen and see what you think!

Carrie, her producer, the NFL, and NBC are all being sued over the song "Game On" which was playecd before Sunday Night Football last season.

Singer/Songwriter Heidi Merrill claims that her song "Game On" that was uploaded to Youtube in 2017, was ripped off to make Carrie's song with the same name.

Here is Carrie's Version:

And Heidi Merrill's version:

Video of GAME ON - Heidi Merrill

What do you think Wolfpack?? Did they rip off the song?