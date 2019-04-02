Our Friend Cassadee Pope, Pranked Maren Morris..ON STAGE!

Keeping up with her tradition of pranking fellow artist, Cassadee did not disappoint!

April 2, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Cassadee Pope ALWAYS pranks other artists on tour, and the tradition didn't end while on tour with Maren Morris. 

On the last night of the tour, Cassadee Pope always pranks the other artists on the tour. The tradition didn't end on tour with Maren Morris, even though the two are good friends. Check out the video!  

 

 

 

Cassadee and Maren were just in Seattle, and we LOVED the show! 

 

You ready to rewind with @marenmorris? #Seattle #Girl #RoundTwo

A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on

 

 

Tags: 
Cassadee Pope
maren morris
Prank

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Welcomes World Of Dance Contestant Audrey Lane Partlow Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes