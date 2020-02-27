CDC Wants Men To Shave Their Beards To Stop Coronavirus

Do you have a beard? The CDC says you should shave it, to help stop Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is becoming a very serious threat for Americans.

Some poeple are trying to combat the virus, by wearing respirators. The CDC warns that men with beards, may not get the correct protection.

This chart shows the acceptable beard styles according to the CDC, to make sure the respirator is effective.

That the CDC puts out a little chart of all possible beard styles is awesome.



Not that I'm planning on shaving my *checks notes* Garibaldi.



CDC warns men about facial hair dangers as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/s5TxA8ZRAX pic.twitter.com/t3IvrDGOhF — Chris Tonn (@tonn_chris) February 27, 2020

So, guys. Will you be shaving your beard to help your chances of staying Coronavirus free?