CDC Wants Men To Shave Their Beards To Stop Coronavirus

Do you have a beard? The CDC says you should shave it.

February 27, 2020
Do you have a beard? The CDC says you should shave it, to help stop Coronavirus. 

Coronavirus is becoming a very serious threat for Americans. 

Some poeple are trying to combat the virus, by wearing respirators. The CDC warns that men with beards, may not get the correct protection. 

This chart shows the acceptable beard styles according to the CDC, to make sure the respirator is effective. 

 

So, guys. Will you be shaving your beard to help your chances of staying Coronavirus free?

