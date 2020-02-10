Century Link Field Changing To Cashless Venue

Starting this week, Century Link Field will only accept debit and credit cards.

Monday, Century Link Field announced they will no longer be accpeting cash payments in an effort to "boost guest experience". Changes will start this week, on the 15th.

In an effort to boost guest experience, we will be a cashless venue starting this Saturday, Feb. 15. For guests without a credit or debit card, fee-free cash-to-card kiosks will be located on-site to convert cash to a prepaid card.



Century Link will only accept Credit/Debit cards, as well as "Fee-Free Cash to Card" Prepaid cards, that can be purchased at kiosks throughout the venue.