Century Link Field Changing To Cashless Venue

Starting this week, Century Link Field will only accept debit and credit cards.

February 10, 2020
Alek
Alek
Century Link
Monday, Century Link Field announced they will no longer be accpeting cash payments in an effort to "boost guest experience". Changes will start this week, on the 15th.

 

Century Link will only accept Credit/Debit cards, as well as "Fee-Free Cash to Card" Prepaid cards, that can be purchased at kiosks throughout the venue. 

