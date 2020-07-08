CenturyLink Field Voted 2nd Best Stadium In Football!
The Home of the Seahawks was voted the 2nd best stadium in the NFL!
31 NFL Writers ranked all 32 teams home stadiums, from best to worst.
The Minnesota Vikings Stadium, came in at #1. BUT, CenturyLink Field came in at #2!
If you've ever been to a game at CenturyLink, you KNOW how awesome it is!
See the rest of the list below!
CenturyLink field ranked second-best stadium in NFL https://t.co/ueMxcWJ1RR— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) July 8, 2020