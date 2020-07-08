CenturyLink Field Voted 2nd Best Stadium In Football!

The Home of the Seahawks was voted the 2nd best stadium in the NFL!

July 8, 2020
Getty Images / Abbie Parr / Stringer

31 NFL Writers ranked all 32 teams home stadiums, from best to worst. 

The Minnesota Vikings Stadium, came in at #1. BUT, CenturyLink Field came in at #2! 

If you've ever been to a game at CenturyLink, you KNOW how awesome it is! 

See the rest of the list below! 

