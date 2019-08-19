Check Out The New Song From Blake Shelton And Trace Adkins! [LISTEN]

'Hell Right' Is the new JAM from Blake and Trace!

August 19, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Rick Diamond / Staff

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins has a new song!! It's called 'Hell Right', and you're going to LOVE it. 
 

If you needed a new favorite song, I might have just the song for you! Last week, Blake and Trace put out their new song, 'Hell Right'. 

 

 

What do y'all think? Pretty dang good right??

 

This isn't the first time we've heard a song from Blake and Trace, remember 'Hilbilly Bone'?

Tags: 
Blake Shelton
Trace Adkins

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday August 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday August 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday August 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday August 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday August 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes