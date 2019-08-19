Check Out The New Song From Blake Shelton And Trace Adkins! [LISTEN]

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins has a new song!! It's called 'Hell Right', and you're going to LOVE it.



If you needed a new favorite song, I might have just the song for you! Last week, Blake and Trace put out their new song, 'Hell Right'.

Video of Blake Shelton - &quot;Hell Right&quot; (Official Audio Video)

What do y'all think? Pretty dang good right??

This isn't the first time we've heard a song from Blake and Trace, remember 'Hilbilly Bone'?