Check Out The New Song From Blake Shelton And Trace Adkins! [LISTEN]
'Hell Right' Is the new JAM from Blake and Trace!
August 19, 2019
Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins has a new song!! It's called 'Hell Right', and you're going to LOVE it.
If you needed a new favorite song, I might have just the song for you! Last week, Blake and Trace put out their new song, 'Hell Right'.
What do y'all think? Pretty dang good right??
This isn't the first time we've heard a song from Blake and Trace, remember 'Hilbilly Bone'?