Check Out A Sneak Peak Of Luke Bryan's New Hip Shakin Music Video For 'Knockin Boots'!
June 27, 2019
You already know Luke is a GREAT dancer, so get a sneak peak of some dance moves in his new music video for 'Knockin Boots'!
We LOVE Luke Bryan, we LOVE his new song 'Knockin Boots', and we LOVE his dance moves! Luke is releasing the music video for 'Knockin Boots' Tomorrow, but you can get a sneak peak RIGHT HERE!
TOMORROW #KnockinBoots pic.twitter.com/aDfbagkEmX— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 27, 2019