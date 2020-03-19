Cheesecake Factory Giving Away FREE CHEESECAKE!
With every Curbside To-Go Order, you'll get a free slice of Cheesecake!
With all the closures of resturants around the nation, Cheesecake Factory has committed to staying open for customers, in the form of delivery and takeout orders!
Your well-being and safety is our number one priority and we strive to keep serving the community during this uncertain time. We are following all local ordinances regarding our restaurant hours, occupancy limits and dining restrictions. As many neighborhoods transition to not allowing dine-in service, we remain open for takeout as well as delivery through DoorDash. Even when we're apart, we can get through this together.
How can you score free Cheesecake?? EASY.
Use code "FREESLICE" at checkout, on any order $30 or more, and BANG! FREE CHEESECAKE!