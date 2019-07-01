Chris Stapleton Has Music Coming Friday With These MAJOR Pop Stars

It's coming THIS FRIDAY! Chris Stapleton is apart of a song with TWO major pop music stars!

If you believe what Ed Sheeran says on Instagram, we're getting a new song from Ed, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton THIS FRIDAY!

This song has all the right pieces to be a MASSIVE hit! This isn't the first time Chris has collaborated with a pop music star.

He worked with Justin Timberlake for 'Say Something' and that song was AWESOME.

Video of Justin Timberlake - Say Something ft. Chris Stapleton (Official Video)

We can't wait for Friday!