Chris Stapleton Has Music Coming Friday With These MAJOR Pop Stars

This has the makings to be a MAJOR hit!

July 1, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Terry Wyatt / Stringer

It's coming THIS FRIDAY! Chris Stapleton is apart of a song with TWO major pop music stars! 

If you believe what Ed Sheeran says on Instagram, we're getting a new song from Ed, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton THIS FRIDAY! 

Don’t worry about me @brunomars worry about getting that video finished for release on friday

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

 

 

This song has all the right pieces to be a MASSIVE hit! This isn't the first time Chris has collaborated with a pop music star. 

He worked with Justin Timberlake for 'Say Something' and that song was AWESOME. 

We can't wait for Friday! 

Tags: 
Chris Stapleton
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday June 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday June 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday June 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday June 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday June 24th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday June 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes