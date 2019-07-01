Chris Stapleton Has Music Coming Friday With These MAJOR Pop Stars
This has the makings to be a MAJOR hit!
It's coming THIS FRIDAY! Chris Stapleton is apart of a song with TWO major pop music stars!
If you believe what Ed Sheeran says on Instagram, we're getting a new song from Ed, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton THIS FRIDAY!
Don’t worry about me @brunomars worry about getting that video finished for release on friday
This song has all the right pieces to be a MASSIVE hit! This isn't the first time Chris has collaborated with a pop music star.
He worked with Justin Timberlake for 'Say Something' and that song was AWESOME.
We can't wait for Friday!