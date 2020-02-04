Coors Light Will Pay For You To Adopt a Dog Until February 21st!

Coors Will Cover up to $100 of the adoption fee!

Coors Will Cover up to $100 of the adoption fee! 

YES! 

This is the BEST story, Coors Light is covering adoption fees for people who are of legal drinking age, and adopt a dog between now, and February 21st. 

Coors will cover up to $100 of the adoption fees for the first 1,000 eligible participants! 

The process is really easy. Just text a picture of your adoption receipt to 28130 andsay "COORS4k9". 

Now...GO FIND THAT GOOD DOGGO! 

