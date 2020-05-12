Coronavirus Safe Swimsuits Are Here! It's A "Trikini"!

May 12, 2020
Alek
Alek
Get a sweet tan, but also stay safe! Check out the pictures! 

As the weather warms up and summer aproaches, you're probably going to want to be ouside in your swimsuit! 

And ladies, you OBVIOUSLY can't have a mismatch facemask and swimsuit..

So, BOOM! Check out the "Trikini"!

Ladies, would you wear one?

