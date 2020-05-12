Coronavirus Safe Swimsuits Are Here! It's A "Trikini"!

Get a sweet tan, but also stay safe! Check out the pictures!

As the weather warms up and summer aproaches, you're probably going to want to be ouside in your swimsuit!

And ladies, you OBVIOUSLY can't have a mismatch facemask and swimsuit..

So, BOOM! Check out the "Trikini"!

‘Trikini’ - a bikini with matching face mask - proves a hit https://t.co/t5vfJ3U9Ks — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 12, 2020

Ladies, would you wear one?