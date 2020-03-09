[WATCH] Coronavirus Survivor Says She Feels "Fantastic"

After getting Coronavirus, Jerri Jorgensen says she's back to normal life and feels "Fantastic"

Jerri Jorgensen was a passenger on the Diamond Princess Curise Ship, and tested positive for Coronavirus. After spending a mandatory 14 day quarantine in Japan, Jerri says shes back to her everyday activites and that she feels "Fantastic".

Jerri's advice? Stay calm, and stay smart! Wash your hands, cough/sneeze into your sleeve, and stay home if you're sick!