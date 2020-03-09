[WATCH] Coronavirus Survivor Says She Feels "Fantastic"
After getting Coronavirus, Jerri Jorgensen says she's back to normal life and feels "Fantastic"
March 9, 2020
After getting Coronavirus, Jerri Jorgensen says she's back to normal life and feels "Fantastic"
Jerri Jorgensen was a passenger on the Diamond Princess Curise Ship, and tested positive for Coronavirus. After spending a mandatory 14 day quarantine in Japan, Jerri says shes back to her everyday activites and that she feels "Fantastic".
Jerri's advice? Stay calm, and stay smart! Wash your hands, cough/sneeze into your sleeve, and stay home if you're sick!