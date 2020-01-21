Country Music MEGA STAR To Play SNL February 1st!
Only 8 Country Acts Have Been The Musical Guests On SNL Since 2015
January 21, 2020
This Guy Will Be Only The 9th Country Artist On SNL In The Past 5 Years...
February is going to start off HUGE for Luke Combs!
Saturday Night Live tweeted out their hosts and musical guests for the first two shows in February, and Luke is the first one!
‼️--‼️--‼️ pic.twitter.com/0ooDrOCrVh— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2020
In the past 5 years, just 8 other Country Music Artists have been the musical guests on SNL.
Blake Shelton
Zac Brown Band
Chris Stapleton
Maren Morris
Margo Price
Sturgill Simpson
Kacey Musgraves
Thomas Rhett