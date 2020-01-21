Country Music MEGA STAR To Play SNL February 1st!

Luke Combs

February is going to start off HUGE for Luke Combs! 

Saturday Night Live tweeted out their hosts and musical guests for the first two shows in February, and Luke is the first one! 

 

 

In the past 5 years, just 8 other Country Music Artists have been the musical guests on SNL. 

Blake Shelton

Zac Brown Band

Chris Stapleton

Maren Morris

Margo Price

Sturgill Simpson

Kacey Musgraves

Thomas Rhett

Saturday Night Live
Luke Combs

