Craig Morgan Writes Emotional New Song About His Late Son [LISTEN]

September 17, 2019
Craig's son, Jerry, passed away in a horrible accident in 2016, at the age of 19. This new song, is a very touching tribute to Jerry. 

 

Jerry Greer, Craig Morgans 19 year old son, passed away in a horrible boating accident in 2016. Since then, we haven't heard anything from Craig, and understandably so. 

But in that time, one random night Craig woke up at 3:30am with the urge and idea to write a song about his late son. He originally didn't plan on recording or releasing the song, but with some encouragement from his friend Ricky Skaggs, Craig released 'The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost'.

Over the last two weeks Blake Shelton started a social media campaign to get his followers to listen and buy this song. On September 12th, Craig secured the #1 Overall Song on the iTunes Charts. 

 

Warning, the song is VERY emotional. But it's one you just have to hear! 

 

