[PICTURES] Crocs And KFC Team Up To Make Fried Chicken Croc

Just when you thought Crocs couldn't get any UGLIER

February 12, 2020
Alek
Alek
Corcs KFC
Wolf

KFC Crocs?? You almost have to see these, to believe they're real...

Just when you thought Crocs couldnt get any uglier....BOOM. 

KFC has teamed up to make a pair of Fried Chicken inspired "Clogs".......

Those are.....something. 

 

Would you wear them?? 

KFC
Croc

