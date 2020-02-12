[PICTURES] Crocs And KFC Team Up To Make Fried Chicken Croc
Just when you thought Crocs couldn't get any UGLIER
February 12, 2020
KFC Crocs?? You almost have to see these, to believe they're real...
Just when you thought Crocs couldnt get any uglier....BOOM.
KFC has teamed up to make a pair of Fried Chicken inspired "Clogs".......
.@KFC is ready to release some finger-lickin'-good footwear with @Crocs. ---- #KFCCrocs https://t.co/exe70GJMhN— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 12, 2020
Those are.....something.
Would you wear them??
