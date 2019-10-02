Dan + Shay Have A New Song With One Of The BIGGEST Music Stars In The WORLD!

Dan + Shay team up for a new song with one of music's BIGGEST stars. This song is a SMASH!

Justin Bieber will make his country music debut with Dan + Shay this Friday!

The new song is called "10,000 Hours" and is coming out THIS FRIDAY October, 4th. You can hear it ALL DAY FRIDAY on The Wolf!

@justinbieber | 10.4.19 A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on Oct 2, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Dan + Shay go WAY back with Justin, they even attended his recent wedding!