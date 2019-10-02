Dan + Shay Have A New Song With One Of The BIGGEST Music Stars In The WORLD!

Dan + Shay team up for a new song with one of music's BIGGEST stars.

October 2, 2019
Dan + Shay team up for a new song with one of music's BIGGEST stars. This song is a SMASH! 

Justin Bieber will make his country music debut with Dan + Shay this Friday! 

The new song is called "10,000 Hours" and is coming out THIS FRIDAY October, 4th. You can hear it ALL DAY FRIDAY on The Wolf! 

Dan + Shay go WAY back with Justin, they even attended his recent wedding! 

