Dan + Shay Have A New Song With One Of The BIGGEST Music Stars In The WORLD!
Dan + Shay team up for a new song with one of music's BIGGEST stars.
October 2, 2019
Dan + Shay team up for a new song with one of music's BIGGEST stars. This song is a SMASH!
Justin Bieber will make his country music debut with Dan + Shay this Friday!
The new song is called "10,000 Hours" and is coming out THIS FRIDAY October, 4th. You can hear it ALL DAY FRIDAY on The Wolf!
Dan + Shay go WAY back with Justin, they even attended his recent wedding!
had the best time celebrating the marriage of our friends @justinbieber + @haileybieber last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MmgS7qV9ia— Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) October 2, 2019