Dan + Shay Surprise Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner By Singing 'Speechless' At Their Surprise Vegas Wedding!

Dan + Shay were part of a HUGE surprise wedding for one of the Jonas Brothers!

Right after the Billboard Music Awards, which Dan + Shay won 'Country Duo/Group Of The Year', they went down the street in Vegas to sing their song 'Speechless' for a surprise wedding between Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

-- The Jonas Brothers with Dan + Shay at Joe and Sophie’s wedding tonight in Las Vegas via Diplo’s instagram story. pic.twitter.com/pn3DzMehXC — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

This song is used at wedding ALL the time, but it is never perfromed LIVE as the bride walks down the aisle. SO COOL!