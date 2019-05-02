Dan + Shay Surprise Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner By Singing 'Speechless' At Their Surprise Vegas Wedding!
Joe Jonas, from the Jonas Brothers surprised EVERYONE with a wedding after the BBMA, especially with Dan + Shay singing at their wedding!
May 2, 2019
Dan + Shay were part of a HUGE surprise wedding for one of the Jonas Brothers!
Right after the Billboard Music Awards, which Dan + Shay won 'Country Duo/Group Of The Year', they went down the street in Vegas to sing their song 'Speechless' for a surprise wedding between Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
-- The Jonas Brothers with Dan + Shay at Joe and Sophie’s wedding tonight in Las Vegas via Diplo’s instagram story. pic.twitter.com/pn3DzMehXC— Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019
This song is used at wedding ALL the time, but it is never perfromed LIVE as the bride walks down the aisle. SO COOL!