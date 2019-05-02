Dan + Shay Surprise Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner By Singing 'Speechless' At Their Surprise Vegas Wedding!

Joe Jonas, from the Jonas Brothers surprised EVERYONE with a wedding after the BBMA, especially with Dan + Shay singing at their wedding!

May 2, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images/ Kevin Winter / Staff

Dan + Shay were part of a HUGE surprise wedding for one of the Jonas Brothers! 

Right after the Billboard Music Awards, which Dan + Shay won 'Country Duo/Group Of The Year', they went down the street in Vegas to sing their song 'Speechless' for a surprise wedding between Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. 

  

 

This song is used at wedding ALL the time, but it is never perfromed LIVE as the bride walks down the aisle. SO COOL! 

Tags: 
Dan + Shay
Joe Jonas
Wedding

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday May 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday April 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday April 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday April 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes