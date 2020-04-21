Doctors Warn Passing Gas Can Spread Coronavirus
According to Dr. Norman Swan, "You don’t fart close to other people"
April 21, 2020
Turns out wearing a mask on your face isnt enough, wearing pants to cover your backside is just as important...to stop the spread of Coronavirus. A Doctor in Australia is telling us that COVID-19 can spread by.....Farts.
Doctor says coronavirus could be spreading through farts - but experts aren't so sure https://t.co/b9uJLsNbEI— The Sun (@TheSun) April 15, 2020