Doctors Warn Passing Gas Can Spread Coronavirus

According to Dr. Norman Swan, "You don't fart close to other people"

April 21, 2020
According to Dr. Norman Swan, "You don’t fart close to other people" 

Turns out wearing a mask on your face isnt enough, wearing pants to cover your backside is just as important...to stop the spread of Coronavirus. A Doctor in Australia is telling us that COVID-19 can spread by.....Farts. 

