It's been 13 years since the last Dixie Chick Album, is the wait finally over?

After taking 13 years off, the Dixie Chicks are releasing a new album! We don't know exactly when, but we know that is coming! Check out the instagram video announcement!

#dcx2019 A post shared by @ 1nataliemaines on Jun 21, 2019 at 8:07pm PDT

Are you excited for the new Dixie Chick music?