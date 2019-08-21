Drake White Reveals Diagnosis With Brain Disease After Collapsing Onstage

Country Artist Drake White Collapsed During A Performance, And Shared With The Public His Diagnosis That He Received In January.

Drake White was just performing in the PNW, at Steel Creek in Tacoma. But in just a few short weeks, his condition has worsened and he collapsed onstage during a performance in Virginia. Back in January, Drake was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain that disrupts normal blood flow.

In an interview with PEOPLE Drake told us just how lucky he is they caught this when they did, “The neurologist told me that I should be thankful it was caught in time, because it could have caused a stroke.”

Hey friends, wanted to give you guys a bit of a personal update, and the great folks at PEOPLE @people are helping Alex and me share our story. Big thanks to Tricia Despres @CHIwriter for working with me to bring this to y’all.https://t.co/FeG7PsID8A — Drake White (@DrakeWhite) August 21, 2019

Drake has decided to take some time off from touring, and focus on his health, "Alex and I are still overwhelmed by your vibes and prayers, and, for now, I’m gonna keep resting so I can come back stronger than ever. Much love. DW"

Our thoughts and prayers are with Drake and his family, and we cannot wait to see his amazing comeback!