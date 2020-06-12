Country Artist, Drew Baldridge Bringing Celebration to Enumclaw HS, To Celebrate Class Of 2020!

A Parade is happening Monday in Enumclaw! Drew's hit song 'Senior Year" celebrates graduating seniors!

2020 has not been kind to the graduating class of 2020!

Thats why country music artist, Drew Baldridge, has been traveling the country performing his song 'Senior Year' for seniors!

Oh Monday, June 15th, Drew will be doing a special performance of his song, just for the Enumclaw HS Class of 2020! RIGHT after that, there will be a parade around town to help celebrate the graduates! It all starts Monday at noon, so if you can help celebrate these seniors on the parade route, I know they would enjoy it!