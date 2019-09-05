Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Left His Honeymoon To Fill In For Kevin Hart On The First Episode Of "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Kevin Hart was originally scheduled to be the FIRST guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", but after his crash he couldn't make it. So The Rock filled in!

Kelly Clarkson's new daytime talk show is debuting on Monday! Her VERY first guest was scheduled to be actor and comedian, Kevin Hart. However, over the wekeend Kevin was involved in a very serious car accident that left him hospitalized with a broken back.

One of Kevin's very good friends, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepped up in a BIG way. The Rock left his honeymoon early to fill in for his friends Kevin and be the first guest on Kelly's new show.

Video of Dwayne Johnson Steps In For Kevin Hart On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Debut

The first episode debuts Monday, September 9th!