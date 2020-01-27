The Last Video Of Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gigi Together, Will Break Your Heart [WATCH]

The two tragically passed over the weekend, their last public appearance together was captured on video.

Kobe Bryant and his Daughter, Gianna were two of 9 people that tragically passed away during a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Gianna was only 13 years old, and was a rising basketball star. You would often see the two together at her basketball games or practice, or sitting court side at an NBA game. A love for Basketball was a big bond between them.

The last time we saw them together out in public, was last month. Gianna and Kobe attended an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets.

In the video, you can see what looks like Kobe explaining part of the game to Gianna, and the two laughing together.

✨Speechless, speechless, that's how you make me feel....

Though I'm with you I am far away and nothing… ------



Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi ..---- pic.twitter.com/T2LY7e9kWM — ♛ |✊--✊--| ♛ (@Omar_777_) January 26, 2020

It's tough to watch.

A video has unearthed of Kobe apologizing for not being able to attend an event that night, but still offering some words of wisdom, as he so often did. I think his message here is a great reminder of his lasting legacy.