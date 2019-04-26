Food Trucks?? YEP! Don't Miss Seattle's Taco Truck Challenge!

It's finally back!! Taco Truck Challenge is happening Saturday, May 4th at the Seattle Center!

If you're like me, there is NOTHING better than a delicious food truck! Except....MULTIPLE FOOD TRUCKS! Not only will there be DELICIOUS taco's, but also the Seafair Beer and Margarita Garden!!

You probably don't, but if you needed another reason to go, Max Frost, Beverly Crusher, and Aloha Mars will be performing LIVE!

Want a quick mouth watering preview of the food you can indulge on at Taco Truck Challenge May 4th?

El Cabrito has some AMAZING, authentic dishes that will blow you away!

And who doesn't love a good grilled cheese? You wont be disappointed with The Grilled Cheese Experience!

Off The Rez will make taco lovers especially happy, with their homemade fry bread!

I can smell Peco's Pit now... they serve up wood smoked BBQ! TRULY mouth watering.

Taqueria La Original has a bit of everything, and its all DELICIOUS! Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and carne asada!

Hey 12's! Big Dog's will be your favorite! They have a Seahawks themed menu!

You will have SO many delicious food, AND drink options at Taco Truck Challenge it will blow your mind! (and probably put you into a food coma)Plus, live music from Maxs Frost, Beverly Crusher, and Aloha Mars. Saturday, May 4th will be so much fun, DO NOT miss out!